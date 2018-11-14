Home World

Sri Lankan parliament votes out Mahinda Rajapakse's government

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya ruled that a majority of the 225-member assembly supported the motion against Rajapakse who was made prime minister on October 26 in place of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Published: 14th November 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 12:08 PM

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa (File | EPS)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's parliament passed a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapakse Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned a presidential decree dissolving the legislature.

The result does not automatically mean that Wickremesinghe, who had refused to leave the prime minister's residence, has won the constitutional showdown. Though his party is the biggest in parliament, President Maithripala Sirisena, who had backed Rajapakse, retains the power to choose the next prime minister.

Amid chaotic scenes, Rajapakse, 72, and his legislator son Namal walked out of the red-carpeted chamber just before the speaker called for a vote.

MPs loyal to Rajapakse attempted to grab the mace, the symbol of authority of the legislature, to disrupt the vote, but Jayasuriya went ahead.

"The ayes have it," the Speaker announced over his public address system  "I rule that this House does not have confidence in the government (of Rajapakse)."

Several Rajapakse ministers came out of parliament accusing the speaker of violating parliamentary norms by holding the crucial vote against their wishes.

Maithripala Sirisena Sri Lankan parliament Sri Lanka political crisis Sri Lanka crisis Mahinda Rajapaksa No-Trust vote

