Home World

Pakistan government constitutes panel to review legal status of disputed Gilgit-Baltistan region

Known as the Northern Areas, Pakistan plans to announce Gilgit-Baltistan as its fifth province, a move that is being vehemently opposed by India.

Published: 15th November 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag used for representation

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Thursday constituted a committee to review the legal status of the Gilgit-Baltistan region, which India considers a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Known as the Northern Areas, Pakistan plans to announce Gilgit-Baltistan as its fifth province, a move that is being vehemently opposed by India.

The Pakistan government's move to constitute a 10-member committee came in the wake of an instruction of a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in October to review the legal status of the region to bring it at par with other provinces of Pakistan.

The apex court's direction followed the recommendations of a special panel set up by the then Nawaz Sharif government for constitutional and administrative reforms in the territory.

A member of the bench wondered if India has given special status to Jammu and Kashmir by amending Article 370 of its Constitution, why Pakistan could not grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The court also observed that people of Gilgit-Baltistan are Pakistanis and should be given all rights.

The committee will suggest measures about how to give provisional provincial status to the region, which is disputed under the UN resolutions.

Although under the control of Pakistan, India considers Gilgit-Baltistan a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court had given the instructions while hearing 32 identical petitions concerning the constitutional status of the disputed territory.

The main constitutional petition was filed by the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council through its vice-chairman Javed Ahmed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Jammu and Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sukumar Talpady

    Pakistan should conduct a plebiscite in Gilgit-Baltistan area of J & K and ascertain whether the people there are interested to join with Pakistan as Fifth province or remain independent . The poll should be free and fair under the supervision of UNO. But the same type of plebiscite can not be held in J &K in return for this election .Pakistan has annexed this region by force .
    14 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp