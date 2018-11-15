The ones who left: Indian-origin minister leads resignations in fresh Brexit jolt for PM Theresa May

By PTI

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership was in jeopardy after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Indian-origin minister Shailesh Vara and two other ministers resigned Thursday from her divided Cabinet over UK's "half-baked" divorce deal with the European Union.

Minutes after Vara stepped down as Northern Ireland minister, Prime Minister May was hit by a bigger blow as her Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from the Cabinet saying he "cannot in good conscience" support the draft of the withdrawal agreement with the 28-member bloc.

"We are a proud nation and it is a sad day when we are reduced to obeying rules made by other countries who have shown that they do not have our best interests at heart. We can and must do better than this. The people of the UK deserve better," said Vara, Conservative Party MP for North-West Cambridgeshire, who has been a minister in the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) since January.

READ | Brexit backfires: British PM Theresa May battles for survival as a string of ministers quit

He attacked the draft withdrawal agreement which would form the basis of the UK's exit from the EU by March, 29, 2019 as a "half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally become a sovereign nation".

The UK and EU must agree an ultimate end date for the transition period by the end of next week. The transition period is due to end in 2020 and can be extended once by mutual agreement. The resignation of Raab, the man involved with the actual drafting of the agreement with EU counterparts, throws Prime Minister May's leadership in turmoil.

ALSO READ | EU lawmakers optimistic about Brexit deal

Raab, who took charge as Secretary of State for Exiting the EU after his predecessor David Davis stepped down in protest over May's Brexit negotiations in July, said the proposed arrangement to avoid a post-Brexit border with Northern Ireland is a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom".

"I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit. No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to exit the arrangement," he said.

Raab's resignation was followed by another pro-Brexit minister, work and pensions secretary Esther McVey, announcing that she is resigning from the Cabinet over the issue. Another junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman quit over Brexit, shortly after her former boss Raab quit office.

"It is with deep regret and after reflection that I have had to tender my resignation today as a Brexit Minister. Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to working to support Brexit from the Backbenches. This has not been an easy decision," Braverman said in a tweet.

The resignations are being seen as a sign of bigger troubles ahead for May, who defended the agreement.

"I firmly believe that the draft Withdrawal Agreement was the best that could be negotiated, and it was for the Cabinet to decide whether to move on in the talks," she said in her statement at the Downing Street doorstep after hours of talks with her top team on Wednesday.

"The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop. But the collective decision of Cabinet was that the Government should agree the draft Withdrawal Agreement and the Outline Political Declaration  this is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead," she said.

There were already rumblings that while she claimed the Cabinet had collectively given its backing to her deal, many ministers had spoken out against it and were not entirely happy with the final text.

The biggest sticking point remains over what is termed as a Northern Ireland backstop, which leaves the EU with the option of keeping the whole of the UK within a common Customs Union if a future trading relationship fails to be thrashed out during the 21-month transition period, set to run until December 2021.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader, attacked Prime Minister May in his response to May's statement on Brexit to the House of Commons. He said May's negotiations that resulted in Wednesday night's draft Brexit deal with the European Union had ended in a "huge and damaging failure."

Corbyn demanded that the government should withdraw the deal.

"The government simply cannot put to Parliament this half-baked deal that both the Brexit Secretary and his predecessor have rejected," he said.

The markets also reacted sharply, with the British Pound falling heavily against most major currencies after Raab's resignation.

Meanwhile, European Council president Donald Tusk confirmed November 25 as the date of an emergency summit where the remaining 27 EU member states are set to formally approve the withdrawal agreement.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up the minority Tory government, have also been vocal in their criticism, threatening to break their deal with the Conservatives and vote down the deal.

DUP Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson led praise for Vara, who he described as "a man of his word" for taking the stand to step down as Northern Ireland minister.

The fresh turmoil comes as Britain continues to try and thrash out the basis of its exit from the EU, after a referendum over its membership of the economic bloc resulted in a 52 per cent vote in favour of Brexit in 2016.

As the chaos within government circles gathers momentum, calls for a second "people's vote" over the issue of Brexit is also gaining ground.