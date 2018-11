White House official criticized by first lady Melania Trump removed from post

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A senior White House official whom First Lady Melania Trump demanded be removed from her post has been transferred, the Trump administration said Wednesday.

Melania Trump made an extremely rare demand on Tuesday for deputy national security advisor Mira Ricardel to be fired, saying "she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House."

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Ricardel "departs the White House to transition to a new role within the Administration."