Home World

A leader who doesn't take timely U-turns is not a real leader: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Khan attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie".

Published: 16th November 2018 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Facebook photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said a leader who does not take timely "U-turns" is not a "real leader".

During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, Khan cited an example from his cricket days when he led Pakistan's national team said, "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it."

To buttress his point, the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also referred to Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, Geo News reported.

"Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," it quoted Khan as saying.

"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," the Geo News journalist quoted Imran as explaining.

"A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader," The News quoted Khan as saying.

Khan also attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie".

"What Nawaz Sharif did in court was not a U-turn but a lie," Khan said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League supremo telling the court that he had never had any transaction with Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.

Sharif is currently facing trial in three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the National Accountability Bureau on a directive from the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal.

Khan said his government will uphold the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan U-turns

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vijay Murkute
    Imran should feel ashamed when he says such a thing
    14 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp