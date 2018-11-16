Home World

Trump accuses Mueller's team of 'threatening' people in Russia probe

The US president's remarks came one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a bipartisan bill to protect Mueller's probe from any interference by Trump.

Published: 16th November 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused on Twitter that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team was "threatening" people to cooperate in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections.

"The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts," Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

"They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want." the president continued, without details or evidence.

"These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won't even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side." Trump said in another tweet. Mueller served under both Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Barack Obama.

"The only 'collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others," the President went on.

Trump's remarks came one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a bipartisan bill to protect Mueller's probe from any interference by Trump, insisting that the president isn't likely to fire Mueller or meddle in the probe.

A Fox News report said Trump's legal team is believed to be finalizing written answers to Mueller, concerning questions about whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and named Sessions' chief of staff Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general on November 7. Whitaker, known to be skeptical about Mueller's probe, is expected to take charge of oversight over Mueller's Russia probe including approval of budget decisions and subpoenas.

A group of 18 US state attorneys general last week urged Whitaker to recuse himself from the Russia probe in a cosigned letter, saying the Mueller's probe "must proceed free from interference."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Mueller probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp