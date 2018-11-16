Home World

UK police make arrest in hunt for thief who resembles 'Friends' character Ross Geller

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, northwest England.

friendslookalike

An alleged thief bearing a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by actor David Schwimmer on the TV show 'Friends.' (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: British police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show "Friends."

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer. Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."

Lancashire Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in London on suspicion of theft. The force tweeted: "Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"

 

