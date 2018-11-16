White House says will 'temporarily' reinstate barred CNN reporter's press pass

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House said Friday it will "temporarily" reinstate a press pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta after a court ruled he had been improperly barred following a contentious exchange with President Donald Trump.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said "in response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter's hard pass."

But she left open the possibility of seeking to remove Acosta's access later and said new rules would be imposed "to ensure fair and orderly press conferences."