White House says will 'temporarily' reinstate barred CNN reporter's press pass

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said "in response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter's hard pass."

CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a standup before a new conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House said Friday it will "temporarily" reinstate a press pass for CNN reporter Jim Acosta after a court ruled he had been improperly barred following a contentious exchange with President Donald Trump.

But she left open the possibility of seeking to remove Acosta's access later and said new rules would be imposed "to ensure fair and orderly press conferences."

