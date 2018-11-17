Home World

Pakistan: National Accountability Bureau refutes Mujahid Kamran's allegations 

Dr Kamran who has been on bail in an illegal appointments case alleged in an interview to a private TV channel that the NAB was involved in torture of suspects.

Published: 17th November 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, has refuted the allegations of former Punjab University vice-chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran.

Dr Kamran who has been on bail in an illegal appointments case alleged in an interview to a private TV channel that the NAB was involved in torture of suspects.

He alleged a suspect (Haji Nadim) in the Paragon Housing case was tortured before his family members. He also alleged that NAB had fixed cameras even in washrooms, reports Dawn.

Kamran said, "He was not allowed to meet with his family members and it forced him to sleep on floor in his cell".

He said former secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad had told him (in NAB Lahore) that the bureau had offered him to become approver against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

Responding to Kamran's allegations, a NAB spokesman said since the case against him had been in the court, the bureau would fight it there.

"However, his allegations are baseless and concocted. Fawad Hasan Fawad had been shifted to jail on physical remand before the arrest of Dr Kamran. Similarly, Haji Nadim (who according to Kamran was subjected to torture) had been shifted to jail on judicial remand in June 18, more than three months before the arrest of Kamran," it said, adding the bureau allowed Kamran's wife to meet him every day and got his medical check-up on a daily basis.

He said Kamran was allowed to sleep on floor on his own request as he said he had a backache issue. The NAB advised Mr Kamran to better fight his case in court instead of media.

The NAB had arrested Dr Kamran and four other former administrative officials of the Punjab University over allegations of corruption, illegal appointments and nepotism on Oct 18. The main charge they are facing is 550 illegal appointments, mostly grade 17 and above between 2013 and 2016.

Dr Kamran was also accused of illegally appointing his second wife Dr Shazia Qureshi as principal of the Punjab University Law College (PULC). NAB earned the ire of the Supreme Court chief justice following the five teachers' appearance in court in handcuffs.

Later the NAB chairman suspended a senior official and repatriated the judicial personnel to their parent department on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Accountability Bureau Mujahid Kamran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp