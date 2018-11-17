Home World

Two killed, 10 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi city

By PTI

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and 10 others injured as a bomb exploded near a flyover in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Friday.

Some vendors were selling fruit and other items of daily use near the flyover at Quaidabad locality of the city when the bomb went off, damaging buildings and triggering panic in the densely populated area, police said.

Officials investigating the blast said that at least 500 grams of explosives were used in the home-made explosive device, the Express Tribune reported.

The blast killed two teenagers, aged 18 and 16, and injured 10 others, officials said.

Soon after the blast, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials reached the site of the incident and defused a second bomb, with at least two kilograms of explosives.

The officials said that the blast was pre-planned and the objective was to draw first responders and people to the blast site after the first bomb exploded and then detonate the second bomb.

"If the second explosion had happened, the losses would have been much higher," an official said.

The 10 injured have been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Nobody has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

