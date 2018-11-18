Democrat concedes to Republican in Florida Governor race

Home World

Democrat Andrew Gillum announced he was conceding his hard-fought race for Florida Governor to his Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, vowing to keep fighting until he wins an election.

Published: 18th November 2018

Voters cast their ballots during an US election. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  Democrat Andrew Gillum announced he was conceding his hard-fought race for Florida Governor to his Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, vowing to keep fighting until he wins an election.

"I want to congratulate @RonDeSantisFL on becoming the next Governor of the great state of Florida," tweeted Gillum on Saturday, who was aiming to become the state's first black governor.

"We are going to keep fighting. We will keep working. And in the end, I believe that we will win. I am so thankful to each and every one of you," he added.

He also posted a concession message on Facebook.

