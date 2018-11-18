Home World

Donald Trump gives himself 'A plus', says he is doing a great job as US President

On North Korea, he also said that before leaving the office, his predecessor Barack Obama had advised him that the North Korea was one of the top challenges for the country.

Published: 18th November 2018 11:45 PM

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is doing a great job and gave himself 'A plus' for successfully running the country.

"I think I am doing a great job. We have the best economy we have ever had," Trump told Fox News in an interview aired on Sunday.

"I would give myself, I would - look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A+, is that enough? Can I go higher than that?" he said.

Responding to a question in a wide-ranging interview the US President said, "We are doing really well. We would have been at war with North Korea if, let's say, that administration continued forward".

Trump said Obama had offered him some important guidance in the White House shortly after his 2016 election.

"I think North Korea's been very tough because you know we were very close. When I took that over -- President Obama right in those two chairs, we sat and talked and he said that's by far the biggest problem that this country has," Trump told the news channel.

"And I think we had real decision as to which way to go on North Korea and certainly at least so far I am very happy with the way we went," Trump said referring to the fact that his diplomacy with the North Koreans.

Early this year, Trump became the first US president to hold talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

As a result of the summit meeting in Singapore, North Korea has agreed to a pathway of denuclearization.

There has been no missile tests and nuclear tests.

The rhetoric and threats from the North Korean leaders against its neighbours and the US has almost ended for the past several months.

Trump takes credit for his successful diplomacy with North Korea.

During his interview, Trump told the Fox news that his supported candidates won in the mid-term elections against the candidates for whom Obama had campaigned for.

"I won against President Obama and Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama in a great state called Georgia for the governor," Trump said, referring to defeated Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams' top surrogates, to the news channel.

"And it was all stacked against Brian (Kemp), and I was the one that went for Brian, and Brian won," he said, adding that and same with Florida.

"Look at Florida. I went down to Florida. (Republican) Senate candidate) Rick Scott won, and he won by a lot. I don't know what happened to all those votes that disappeared at the very end.

"And if I didn't put a spotlight on that election before it got down to the 12,500 votes, he would have lost that election, OK? In my opinion he would have lost. They would have taken that election away from him. Rick Scott won Florida," Trump said.

  • A. Jackson
    What a pile of BS! Since when has he hated to praise himself? He does it more than any of his misguided admirers.
    11 days ago reply
