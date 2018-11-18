Home World

Pakistan People's Party accuses Pakistan government of not disclosing law over ISI's functioning

Left wing politician and former head of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Afrasiab Khattak has said the country was in crisis under he leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Published: 18th November 2018 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag used for representational purpose

By PTI

LAHORE: Opposition Pakistan People's Party accused the defence ministry of refusing to tell the Senate that under which law the country's powerful intelligence agency Inter-Seevices Intelligence (ISI) was functioning.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar speaking at "Pakistan: The Way Forward" in the 4th International Faiz Festival at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday said politics of resistance was being diminished because of "aliens (a reference to military establishment) and weakness of politicians".

"When the Senate asked under which law the ISI was functioning it was told that 'it is secret and sensitive' and couldn't be shared with it (Senate)," Babar said.

He said the time had gone when there would have been a 'direct attack' on democracy in the form of martial law.

Left wing politician and former head of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Afrasiab Khattak has said the country was in crisis under he leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

and this (PTI) government had been installed under a 'stopgap arrangement' in which a number of technocrats had been included.

"In the next phase there will be a government of technocrats," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan People's Party Inter-Seevices Intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp