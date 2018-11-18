Pakistan People's Party accuses Pakistan government of not disclosing law over ISI's functioning

By PTI

LAHORE: Opposition Pakistan People's Party accused the defence ministry of refusing to tell the Senate that under which law the country's powerful intelligence agency Inter-Seevices Intelligence (ISI) was functioning.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar speaking at "Pakistan: The Way Forward" in the 4th International Faiz Festival at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday said politics of resistance was being diminished because of "aliens (a reference to military establishment) and weakness of politicians".

"When the Senate asked under which law the ISI was functioning it was told that 'it is secret and sensitive' and couldn't be shared with it (Senate)," Babar said.

He said the time had gone when there would have been a 'direct attack' on democracy in the form of martial law.

Left wing politician and former head of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Afrasiab Khattak has said the country was in crisis under he leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

and this (PTI) government had been installed under a 'stopgap arrangement' in which a number of technocrats had been included.

"In the next phase there will be a government of technocrats," he said.