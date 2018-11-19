Chinese author gets 10 years' jail for writing homoerotic novel

By Online Desk

A Chinese author has been sentenced to ten years of jail term for penning and selling a novel which involves gay sex.

The writer, Liu, in her novel "Occupation" featured "male homosexual behaviour... including perverted sexual acts like violation and abuse," reported BBC.

As per media reports, Liu- who is famous by her online alias Tian Yi, has filed an appeal in the Chinese court. Pornography is prohibited under the criminal law in China. Her arrest has sparked outrage across the Chinese social media.

On October 31, the author was sentenced to jail by the People's Court of Wuhu for making and selling "obscene material" for profit. The police took cognizance of her novel after Liu sold over 7,000 copies of Occupation.