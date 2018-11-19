President Kovind to embark on four-day Australia tour from November 21

By PTI

MELBOURNE: President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a four-day Australia tour from November 21, in the first ever state visit by an Indian president to the country, during which he will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties with top Australian leaders.

Kovind is currently in Vietnam as part of his two-nation tour. He will arrive Sydney from Hanoi.

The President will visit Sydney and Melbourne on an invitation from Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, according to a statement issued by the High Commission of India, Canberra.

A ceremonial welcome for the President will be held in Sydney. It will be followed by talks between Kovind and Cosgrove, the statement said.

During his visit, the President will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Both the leaders will jointly unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parramatta in New South Wales as a part of the ongoing 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji.

Kovind will also address the Australian Financial Review Business summit and will also grace the annual dinner of the Australia-India Business Council (AIBC).

The bilateral trade between the two nations stands at USD 19.7 billion. On Friday, Kovind will visit Melbourne and meet Victoria's Governor Linda Dessau, who will host a banquet lunch in his honour.

The President will also address students at the University of Melbourne and will attend a special lecture on Australia and India as knowledge partners.

Australia has a large Indian student population of 70,000. The President will also address Indian diaspora in Australia during his visit.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde, parliamentarians Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Heena Vijaykumar Gavit and other senior officials.