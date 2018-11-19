Home World

President Kovind to embark on four-day Australia tour from November 21

The President is currently in Vietnam as part of his two-nation tour.

Published: 19th November 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a four-day Australia tour from November 21, in the first ever state visit by an Indian president to the country, during which he will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties with top Australian leaders.

Kovind is currently in Vietnam as part of his two-nation tour. He will arrive Sydney from Hanoi.

The President will visit Sydney and Melbourne on an invitation from Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, according to a statement issued by the High Commission of India, Canberra.

A ceremonial welcome for the President will be held in Sydney. It will be followed by talks between Kovind and Cosgrove, the statement said.

During his visit, the President will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Both the leaders will jointly unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parramatta in New South Wales as a part of the ongoing 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji.

Kovind will also address the Australian Financial Review Business summit and will also grace the annual dinner of the Australia-India Business Council (AIBC).

The bilateral trade between the two nations stands at USD 19.7 billion. On Friday, Kovind will visit Melbourne and meet Victoria's Governor Linda Dessau, who will host a banquet lunch in his honour.

The President will also address students at the University of Melbourne and will attend a special lecture on Australia and India as knowledge partners.

Australia has a large Indian student population of 70,000. The President will also address Indian diaspora in Australia during his visit.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde, parliamentarians Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Heena Vijaykumar Gavit and other senior officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind President Kovind in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp