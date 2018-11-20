Home World

Acquitted Christian woman Asia Bibi wants to leave Pak for West: lawyer

Lawyer Saiful Malook told reporters in Frankfurt on Tuesday that the failure of any country to offer to take them is why Bibi and her family haven't already left Pakistan.

Published: 20th November 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

FRANKFURT: A lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman recently acquitted of blasphemy charges after eight years on death row in Pakistan, says she would like to leave her homeland for any western country willing to issue visas for her and her family.

Lawyer Saiful Malook told reporters in Frankfurt on Tuesday that the failure of any country to offer to take them is why Bibi and her family haven't already left Pakistan.

READ| US Senator seeks political asylum for Asia Bibi

Malook said that for Bibi, who is currently at a secret location in Pakistan, "any western country would be acceptable".

Pakistan's Supreme Court judges on October 21 acquitted the 54-year-old mother-of-five of blasphemy charges, but her case has inflamed radical Islamists some of whom are calling for her death.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asia Bibi Pakistan blasphamy case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp