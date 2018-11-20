Home World

Fiji PM Voreqe Bainimarama sworn in for four more years after winning election

A judge in May found an opinion writer and three executives at the newspaper company not guilty of sedition in a trial many believe was politically motivated.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Fiji's Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, in New York. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Fiji's leader was sworn in for four more years Tuesday after winning an election with a reduced majority, after earlier lashing out at his opponents.

Voreqe Bainimarama was affirmed prime minister in a ceremony in the capital Suva after his FijiFirst Party won just over half the votes in last week's election, giving them 27 seats in Fiji's 51-seat parliament.

Bainimarama first seized power in a military coup in 2006 and refashioned himself as a legitimate leader after winning an election in 2014.

Many people in the nation of 920,000 seem appreciative of the economic gains they've made in recent years.

Bainimarama said in a statement this week that people had "ganged up" against his party.

"Despite the joint forces of opposition that started their campaign based on lies, hate and fear against us four years ago, we have triumphed," he said.

He said his opponents "were willing to create economic chaos and undermine our economic future in their greed to win government."

Bainimarama said his opponents had been "aided and abetted" by the Fiji Times newspaper, which many people consider to be the last independent media voice in a country where many news outlets kowtow to the government.

A judge in May found an opinion writer and three executives at the newspaper company not guilty of sedition in a trial many believe was politically motivated.

The election last Wednesday was marred by heavy rainfall.

In an interview with Radio New Zealand, Bainimarama blamed the weather for his reduced majority from four years ago, when his party won almost 60 per cent of the vote.

He said he had no plans to leave politics.

"I'll be here until I decide otherwise," he said, before abruptly ending the interview.

The main opposition party was also led by a former strongman, Sitiveni Rabuka, who led two racially charged coups in 1987.

Rabuka said it was time for Fiji to move on from both him and Bainimarama.

"Those of us involved in coups are getting old now and we are a passing generation," he told Radio New Zealand.

"Very soon we will have a responsible younger generation of leaders taking over."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Voreqe Bainimarama Fiji election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp