Russia understands Iran as both countries affected by sanctions introduced by US: Tehran

US President Donald Trump announced in May that he was pulling the country from the Iranian nuclear deal.

Published: 20th November 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif | AP

By UNI

MOSCOW: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro that Russia understood Iran as it had also been affected by US sanctions against it.

"Russia is our wonderful trade and political partner. It understands us, as it is also a victim of the [US] sanctions," Zarif said.

He voiced his belief that the United States was trying to urge countries neighbouring Iran to boycott it, while these attempts did not work out.

When asked about situation in Syria, Zarif said that cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey had brought results in spheres where no one had managed to achieve anything before.

Zarif emphasized that the three countries' cooperation was aimed at recovering Syria's unity and eliminating terrorists.

"Iran is accused of aspiring to settle the Syrian conflict via military means, but in fact everything is just the other way around: we want a political settlement with new elections, during which all the Syrians, including refugees, will be able to freely express their opinion," Zarif added.

Iran, along with Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria.

In early October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin praised Iranian military for actively engaging in terrorism fight in the country.

US President Donald Trump announced in May that he was pulling the country from the Iranian nuclear deal.

The US withdrawal resulted in two rounds of anti-Iran sanctions, with the large-scale restrictions covering oil exports being slapped on the country in early November.

Russia has also been affected by US sanctions over its alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as "malign influence in Syria" and "aggression in Crimea."

Russia has repeatedly refuted all US allegations.

