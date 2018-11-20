Home World

Tamils could become victims of Lanka political turmoil: Tamil National Alliance

The TNA said it stands solidly behind ousted premier Ranil Wickremesinghe who still claims he is the lawful prime minister.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil National Alliance leader Rajavarothayam Sampanthan. |AP

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's minority Tamils could become victims of the current political turmoil in the country, the main Tamil party's leader told foreign diplomats here on Tuesday.

"We told them if the current state of affairs continues there could be serious consequences," R Sampanthan said as 14 of the Tamil National Alliance's 16 parliamentarians attended the meeting with Colombo-based diplomats.

The TNA said it stands solidly behind ousted premier Ranil Wickremesinghe who still claims he is the lawful prime minister.

Last month, President Maithripala Sirisena in a controversial action sacked Wickremesinghe and replaced him with ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa as premier, plunging the island nation into political chaos.

Wickremesinghe has demanded a floor test to prove his majority.

ALSO READ | President Maithripala Sirisena's all-party crisis talks fail to end political stalemate in Lanka

Sirisena's party did not cooperate with parliamentary Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to hold the floor test.

TNA has said Sirisena's October 26 sacking of Wickremesinghe and his November 9 decision to dissolve Parliament to hold a snap election were both illegal actions.

The TNA supported the legal action on Sirisena's move as the Supreme Court issued an interim order annulling Sirisena's gazette which dissolved Parliament.

The case is to be heard early next month.

Monday's Parliament session was conducted peacefully even though the House was later adjourned till November 23, 10 minutes after its opening.

Last week, Sri Lanka's Parliament witnessed unprecedented violence as lawmakers threw furniture and chilli powder at each other after Rajapaksa lost a no-trust vote.

The political imbroglio has created much uncertainty with work in state institutions being hampered.

Sirisena last week urged top bureaucrats to carry on as usual.

Wickremesinghe's United National Party has warned officials that carrying out "illegal orders" from an "illegal" government could spell trouble for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Sri Lanka Tamils Tamil National Alliance President Maithripala Sirisena Mahinda Rajapaksa

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Yo K Gamar

    Accord. The Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord was an accord signed in Colombo on 29 July 1987
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp