UK parliament might hold no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Theresa May

By UNI

MOSCOW: The UK Parliament may on Tuesday vote on a motion of no confidence in the country's prime minister, Theresa May, over her support for the draft Brexit agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The no-confidence vote may be announced by the backbench 1922 Committee of the UK Parliament's House of Commons, which should receive 48 letters in favor of the motion from Conservative lawmakers.

Most of the letters have already been submitted, according to local media reports.

On Thursday, May defended a draft Brexit deal in the House of Commons.

The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and from the ruling party, with several members of May's cabinet having resigned over their disagreement with the deal.