Home World

White House fully reinstates CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's Press pass

The White House explained it can take action against Acosta if he breaks the rules again, the report also said.

Published: 20th November 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a standup before a new conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

By UNI

WASHINGTON: The White House informed CNN in a letter on Monday that it has fully restored the press pass for correspondent Jim Acosta, the network reported.

The Trump administration said in the letter to Acosta the reporter that despite he is getting his hard pass back, but warned that Acosta must follow the rules of conduct in the future, CNN said on Monday.

The White House explained it can take action against Acosta if he breaks the rules again, the report also said.

Acosta, who has been accused of misconduct during a press conference on November 7, also received a new Guidance for Journalists who attend presidential press conferences.

Under the new rules, reporters are allowed to ask one question and the US president would determine whether a follow-up question is appropriate.

Acosta tried to challenge Trump at the November 7 press conference and refused to pass a microphone to another correspondent, despite the president telling him to do so.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta of placing hands on an intern who tried to get the microphone from the reporter.

CNN filed a lawsuit against the US president maintaining that Acosta's First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the suspension of his press pass.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the White House to reinstate Acosta's press pass.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CNN White House Jim Acosta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp