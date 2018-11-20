White House fully reinstates CNN correspondent Jim Acosta's Press pass

By UNI

WASHINGTON: The White House informed CNN in a letter on Monday that it has fully restored the press pass for correspondent Jim Acosta, the network reported.

The Trump administration said in the letter to Acosta the reporter that despite he is getting his hard pass back, but warned that Acosta must follow the rules of conduct in the future, CNN said on Monday.

The White House explained it can take action against Acosta if he breaks the rules again, the report also said.

Acosta, who has been accused of misconduct during a press conference on November 7, also received a new Guidance for Journalists who attend presidential press conferences.

Under the new rules, reporters are allowed to ask one question and the US president would determine whether a follow-up question is appropriate.

Acosta tried to challenge Trump at the November 7 press conference and refused to pass a microphone to another correspondent, despite the president telling him to do so.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Acosta of placing hands on an intern who tried to get the microphone from the reporter.

CNN filed a lawsuit against the US president maintaining that Acosta's First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the suspension of his press pass.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the White House to reinstate Acosta's press pass.