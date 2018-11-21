Mobile phone services shut in Pakistan's major cities, security beefed up for Eid Milad-un Nabi

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone services were shut down in Pakistan's major cities on Wednesday as the authorities beefed up security to prevent terror attacks during the Eid Milad-un Nabi celebrations, in the wake of a suicide attack in neighbouring Afghanistan that killed over 50 people, mostly clerics.

Officials said the security was tightened to avert any tragedy on the occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet.

However, internet services were available but faced periodic glitches. Terrorists usually use mobile phones to detonate explosive devices.

Eid Milad-un Nabi is celebrated in Pakistan with special religious fervour. The day dawned with 31 gun salutes in Islamabad and 21 salutes at all provincial capitals.

Special prayers were held in the mosques in the early morning. Processions, religious songs, speeches and distribution of free food are the main features of the day.

However, common people are facing trouble due to closure of mobile phone services which is done to stop its misuse by militants. The suicide attack in Kabul killed more than 50 people on Tuesday.

Congratulating the nation on the occasion, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages called for truly following the teachings of the Prophet to realise the objective of establishing an Islamic welfare state.

"We should give preference to collective national and religious interests and bring positive change in our deeds and actions to transform the country in accordance with the State of Madina," said Alvi.

Khan in his message said the nation should make firm pledge that it will follow the life of the Prophet in true spirit while rising above any petty interests.

"We should refrain from steps which distort the image of Islam in the world," the prime minister added.