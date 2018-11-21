Home World

Mobile phone services shut in Pakistan's major cities, security beefed up for Eid Milad-un Nabi

A suicide attack in neighbouring Afghanistan during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un Nabi killed over 50 people, mostly clerics. 

Published: 21st November 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone services were shut down in Pakistan's major cities on Wednesday as the authorities beefed up security to prevent terror attacks during the Eid Milad-un Nabi celebrations, in the wake of a suicide attack in neighbouring Afghanistan that killed over 50 people, mostly clerics.

Officials said the security was tightened to avert any tragedy on the occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet.

However, internet services were available but faced periodic glitches. Terrorists usually use mobile phones to detonate explosive devices.

Eid Milad-un Nabi is celebrated in Pakistan with special religious fervour. The day dawned with 31 gun salutes in Islamabad and 21 salutes at all provincial capitals.

Special prayers were held in the mosques in the early morning. Processions, religious songs, speeches and distribution of free food are the main features of the day.

However, common people are facing trouble due to closure of mobile phone services which is done to stop its misuse by militants. The suicide attack in Kabul killed more than 50 people on Tuesday.

Congratulating the nation on the occasion, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages called for truly following the teachings of the Prophet to realise the objective of establishing an Islamic welfare state.

"We should give preference to collective national and religious interests and bring positive change in our deeds and actions to transform the country in accordance with the State of Madina," said Alvi.

Khan in his message said the nation should make firm pledge that it will follow the life of the Prophet in true spirit while rising above any petty interests.

"We should refrain from steps which distort the image of Islam in the world," the prime minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eid Milad-un Nabi Pakistan phone network suspension Kabul attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp