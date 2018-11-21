Home World

Twitter bots spread misinformation in 2016 US election

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, analysed 14 million messages and 400,000 articles shared on Twitter between May 2016 and March 2017.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

The study cites a case in which a single account mentioned @realDonaldTrump in 19 separate messages about millions of illegal immigrants casting votes in the presidential election. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Automated Twitter accounts or "bots" played a disproportionate role in spreading misinformation online during the 2016 US presidential election, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, analysed 14 million messages and 400,000 articles shared on Twitter between May 2016 and March 2017.

The period spans the end of the 2016 presidential primaries and the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2017.

Researchers from Indiana University in the US found that a mere six per cent of Twitter accounts that the study identified as bots were enough to spread 31 per cent of the "low-credibility" information on the network.

These accounts were also responsible for 34 per cent of all articles shared from "low-credibility" sources, they found.

The study also found that bots played a major role promoting low-credibility content in the first few moments before a story goes viral.

The brief length of this time -- 2 to 10 seconds -- highlights the challenges of countering the spread of misinformation online, researchers said.

Similar issues are seen in other complex environments like the stock market, where serious problems can arise in mere moments due to the impact of high-frequency trading.

"This study finds that bots significantly contribute to the spread of misinformation online -- as well as shows how quickly these messages can spread," said Filippo Menczer, a professor at Indiana University.

The analysis also revealed that bots amplify a message's volume and visibility until it's more likely to be shared broadly -- despite only representing a small fraction of the accounts that spread viral messages.

"People tend to put greater trust in messages that appear to originate from many people," said Giovanni Luca Ciampaglia, an assistant research scientist at Indiana University.

"Bots prey upon this trust by making messages seem so popular that real people are tricked into spreading their messages for them," Ciampaglia said.

Information sources labelled as low-credibility in the study were identified based upon their appearance on lists produced by independent third-party organisations of outlets that regularly share false or misleading information.

These sources -- such as websites with misleading names like "USAToday.com.co" -- include outlets with both right- and left-leaning points of view, researchers said.

They also identified other tactics for spreading misinformation with Twitter bots.

These included amplifying a single tweet -- potentially controlled by a human operator --across hundreds of automated retweets; repeating links in recurring posts; and targeting highly influential accounts.

For instance, the study cites a case in which a single account mentioned @realDonaldTrump in 19 separate messages about millions of illegal immigrants casting votes in the presidential election -- a false claim that was also a major administration talking point.

The researchers also ran an experiment inside a simulated version of Twitter.

They found that the deletion of 10 per cent of the accounts in the system -- based on their likelihood to be bots -- resulted in a major drop in the number of stories from low-credibility sources in the network.

"This experiment suggests that the elimination of bots from social networks would significantly reduce the amount of misinformation on these networks," Menczer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2016 US election Twitter bots misinformation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp