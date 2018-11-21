Watch: Woman chases plane after missing flight

By Online Desk

Would anyone really chase a flight after being late to the airport? It is a scene we usually find in movies, but this Indonesian woman, who showed up late to the airport, was so desperate to catch the flight that she ran behind it. Literally!

The woman identified as Hana didn't make it on time for her Citilink flight from Bali to Jakarta. She even ignored the calls from airport authorities. Nevertheless, she reached the airport just 10 minutes before the flight's departure and rushed into the tarmac.

Speaking to Channel News Asia, an airport spokesman said, "The passenger was booked on the Citilink flight QG193 bound for Jakarta. She had checked in at 6.27am and had been told that the boarding time was 6.50am. But even after three calls and a final call, she did not turn up at the boarding gate."

A video of the woman went viral on social media. In the video, in a do-or-die struggle, she falls on the ground and breaks down while the airport staff try to hold her back.

Dapet dari IG orang. Kejadian di Denpasar. Ibu ini telat boarding & menerobos boarding gate berusaha mengejar pesawat. Kebayang nggak apa yang terjadi seandainya kedua petugas gagal menghentikan si ibu itu? pic.twitter.com/WxvmTy55NV — Mas Goen | IG: @goenrock (@goenrock) November 18, 2018

The airport spokesman confirmed that the woman passenger safely landed in Jakarta later.

Note: The above-performed task is not advisable even under adult supervision!

