16 killed in road accident in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: An overcrowded bus rolled down a mountain highway in Nepal on Thursday, killing at least 16 people.

The accident occured at Raduwa in Dadeldhura district, police said.

Ten people died on the spot while other six persons succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Dadeldhura District Hospital, it said.

More than 20 passengers were also injured in the accident.

According to police, the over-crowded bus was en route to Doti from Dadeldhura.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dambar Bahadur KC said the ill-fated bus was carrying revellers returning home after attending a fair at Ugratara Temple in the area.

Road accidents are common in Nepal due to pathetic road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, mountain terrain roads, poor executions of traffic rules and sheer negligence of drivers.