Home World

Eight dead as Boko Haram gunmen storm French drilling camp in Niger

The attack shattered months of relative calm in the Diffa region near the Lake Chad basin, a strategic area where the borders of four countries converge.

Published: 22nd November 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Boko Haram jihadist used for representation. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

NIAMEY: Seven local employees of a French drilling firm and a government official were killed Thursday when suspected Boko Haram gunmen stormed the compound where they were sleeping in southeastern Niger.

The attack shattered months of relative calm in the Diffa region near the Lake Chad basin, a strategic area where the borders of four countries converge.

The victims, all Nigerien, were shot dead at a site in Toumour, a village near the border with Nigeria where they had been drilling two deep-water wells to improve conditions for displaced people at a local refugee camp. 

Seven of them were employees of Foraco, a French firm which specialises in drilling for mining and water projects.

The eighth victim was an official from Niger's ministry of hydraulics. 

ALSO READ | Nigeria appoints new commander to lead fight against Boko Haram

"A group of terrorists attacked the building where a team of Foraco drillers and technicians were resting in the village of Toumour," a company statement said.

"The assailants opened fire on the sleeping personnel and killed eight people." 

Another five people were wounded, two of them seriously, it said, indicating that the injured were being transported to hospital in Diffa, capital of the region of the same name which flanks both Nigeria and Chad.

The location where they were staying had been chosen in agreement with the Nigerien army unit charged with protecting them, Foraco said. 

The attackers also made off with two of the company's pickup trucks. 

No specific threats

"There were about 15 employees there who under the protection of about 15 soldiers who had just set off to patrol the area at the time of the attack," said Thierry Merle, head of Foraco's Europe and Middle East division. 

"We know that Boko Haram is active in the region but for now we've had no claim of responsibility, neither official nor unofficial," he told AFP. 

"We've been operating in Niger for 20 years, and at this site for a month," Merle said, indicating there had been no specific threats. 

ALSO READ | Candidates queue up to run Boko Haram-hit Nigerian state

"We have never faced a problem like this before."

But a local official in Diffa blamed the attack on Boko Haram militants and one local resident said the gunmen had "looted many shops" and carried off foodstuffs "in a Foraco vehicle".

The attack shattered months of calm in Diffa, a region that first came under attack by Boko Haram militants in February 2015 although the violence eased off this year after a bloody start. 

Overshadowed by violence

In mid-January, seven Niger soldiers were killed and 17 others wounded in another attack in Toumour. And two months later, suspected jihadists fired on civilians at the local marketplace, killing at least five people. 

UN figures show that between 2015 and 2017, suspected Boko Haram jihadists staged 244 raids on the region, killing 582 civilians. 

Boko Haram extremists who are based in neighbouring Nigeria first took the conflict across the border into Niger in 2015, with numerous raids around Diffa. 

As well as Niger, the Islamist violence has also spilled into Chad and Cameroon, with all three countries joining Nigeria in a military effort to crush the insurgency. 

Boko Haram first emerged in 2009 and its nine-year insurgency has killed more than 27,000 people in northeastern Nigeria and forced another 1.8 million people from their homes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French drilling firm Boko Haram gunmen Niger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp