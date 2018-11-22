Home World

India, Australia ink five pacts as Ram Nath Kovind meets PM Scott Morrison

The first agreement was for cooperation in the area of disability and to deliver services to the differently-abled.

Published: 22nd November 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kovind-Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday morning called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Sydney. (Photo | @@rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: President Ram Nath Kovind, the first Indian head of state to visit Australia, held talks with Prime minister Scott Morrison to step-up bilateral strategic ties as the two countries signed five agreements Thursday to boost investments and enhance cooperation.

Kovind arrived in Sydney on Wednesday on the second leg of his two nation trip.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that during the state visit of President Kovind to Australia, five agreements were exchanged in the presence of Marise Payne, Foreign Minister of Australia and Anantkumar Hegde, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, by High Commissioners of both countries.

The first agreement was for cooperation in the area of disability and to deliver services to the differently-abled.

The second one was between Invest India and Austrade to facilitate bilateral investment.

The third agreement was signed between the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, Ranchi, and the Commonwealth Scientific and Research Organisation, Canberra, to foster scientific collaboration and innovation.

The fourth one between the Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur, and the University of Western Australia, Perth, for cooperation in agricultural research and education while the last one was between the Indraprashta Institute of Information Technology, New Delhi, and the Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane for a joint Ph.D agreement.

Following the meeting with President Kovind, Prime Minister Morrison announced the release of Australia's response to the India Economic Strategy, a blueprint to transform the economic engagement.

"This report provides a roadmap for our economic future with India," Morrison said.

India is the world's fastest growing major economy and offers more opportunity for Australian business over the next 20 years than any other single market, he said.

The Australian government said it endorsed the report and provides in-principle support to its 20 priority recommendations.

"Our work will focus on greater economic engagement targeting 10 Indian states and 10 key sectors, while providing practical support for Australian businesses entering or expanding operations in India," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said.

"India and Australia are both committed to strengthening regional institutions and ensure markets remain open and facilitate the free flow of trade, capital and ideas," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said.

Australia also pinpointed the initial implementation plan with key actions for next one year which will include agreements forged between Austrade and Invest India, the establishment of an Australia-India Food Partnership, opening up new opportunities for agri-tech and service companies and Australia-India Strategic Research Fund grants of up to Australian dollar 500,000.

The fund is designed to help researchers solve challenges shared by both nations, including energy storage, marine science and plant genomics.

Other actions include the expansion of the Australia-India Mining Partnership at the Indian School of Mines, connecting Australian companies to India's mineral-rich northeastern states, supported by the new Consulate-General in Kolkata, engagement with airlines to increase direct flights through the Australia-India air services agreement.

Ministers across education, agribusiness, resources and tourism will oversee progress of the government's response and ongoing implementation of the India Economic Strategy.

Morrison along with the ministers for trade and resources will join President Kovind at the launch of the Australian chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry India Business Forum, which will serve as a platform for networking and policy advocacy for Indian businesses in Australia.

"I look forward to continue discussing the opportunities presented in the India Economic Strategy with President Kovind, and how we can continue to work together to develop enhanced economic ties," Morrison said.

"Today's steps are only the first on a long journey that will see Australia and India grow together," he said.

Kovind, who was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by Governor General Peter Cosgrove in Sydney, will be visiting Melbourne on Friday to address university students.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Australia Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp