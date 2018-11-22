Home World

Indian officials barred from entering gurdwaras in Pakistan

The officials -- Aranjeet Singh and Sunil Kumar -- were barred from entering the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday night and Gurdwara Sachcha Sauda on Thursday.

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:54 PM

Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, near Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo courtesy Sikh Times)

By PTI

LAHORE: Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were stopped from entering two gurdwaras by their administration, which was upset over the screening of a film in India that they claim has hurt sentiments of the Sikh community.

Both the gurdwaras are in Punjab province of Pakistan.

They were stopped from entering the gurdwaras by their administration, which said that the Indian government has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs by allowing the screening of the film 'Nanak Shah Fakir'.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said that the Pakistan Gurdwara Pharbhndik Committee (PGPC) officials have stopped the Indian officials.

The visiting officials were heard saying in a video that "No Sikh was stopped from entering the house of the Guru. We are wondering as why you are stopping us."

 The PGPC officials however kept saying that they should better leave the premises.

"We had written to the Indian High Commission asking it not to send its officials to any of the gurdwara since the release of the film," ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir told PTI.

He said the Indian officials ignored their advice.

The officials reported to have visited the Sachcha Sauda gurdwara to exchange greetings with the visiting Indian Sikhs, who are here to take part in festivities related to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

"We request the officials of the Indian High Commission not to visit any gurdwara without permission of the board as we have to security measures for them," Wazir said.

In June, the PGPC officials had barred Indian High Commissioner Ajay Basaria and his wife from entering the Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hassan Abdal, Rawalpindi.

