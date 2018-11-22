Moroccan in UAE 'killed boyfriend and cooked him' after he dumped her

By Associated Press

DUBAI: A Moroccan woman in United Arab Emirates has been accused of butchering her boyfriend and cooking his body and serving it to Pakistani construction workers in a traditional rice and meat dish known as machboos.

Prosecutors say the woman was held arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend of seven years after he told her of his plans to marry another from their country, an Abu Dhabi newspaper said on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that the man was killed three months ago, but that the crime only came to light in recent days after the man's brother went looking for him and found a human tooth inside the woman's blender.

The woman told the prosecution that she butchered the victim for dumping her. After serving some portions of the dish to the workers, she threw the rest to the street dogs, the report said.

Police say the woman will face trial after a full investigation is complete.