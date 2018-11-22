Home World

New 'pinwheel' star system discovered 

An estimated 8,000 light years away from Earth, the system is adorned with a dust "pinwheel" -- whose strangely slow motion suggests current theories on star deaths may be incomplete.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW YORK: Scientists have discovered a new, massive star system in the Milky Way galaxy that challenges existing theories of how large stars eventually die.

"This system is likely the first of its kind ever discovered in our own galaxy," said Benjamin Pope, a NASA Sagan fellow at New York University in the US.

ALSO READ | Star system with three Earth-sized planets discovered

The scientists detected a gamma-ray burst progenitor system -- a type of supernova that blasts out an extremely powerful and narrow jet of plasma and which is thought to occur only in distant galaxies.

"It was not expected such a system would be found in our galaxy -- only in younger galaxies much further away," said Pope.

"Given its brightness, it is surprising it was not discovered a lot sooner," Pope said.

The system, described in the journal Nature Astronomy, and has been dubbed 'Apep'.

An estimated 8,000 light years away from Earth, the system is adorned with a dust "pinwheel" -- whose strangely slow motion suggests current theories on star deaths may be incomplete.

When the most massive stars in our universe near the end of their lives, they produce fast winds -- typically moving at more than 1,000 kilometres per second -- that carry away large amounts of a star's mass.

These fast winds should carry away the star's rotational energy and slow it down long before it dies.

"These massive stars are often found with a partner, in which the fast winds from the dying star can collide with its companion to produce a shock that emits at X-ray and radio frequencies and produces exotic dust patterns," said Joseph Callingham, a postdoctoral fellow at the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy.

"Apep's dust pinwheel moves much slower than the wind in the system," he said.

"One way this can occur is if one of the massive stars is rotating so quickly that it is nearly tearing itself apart.

"Such a rotation means that when it runs out of fuel and begins to explode as a supernova, it will collapse at the poles before the equator, producing a gamma-ray burst," Callingham said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milky Way Star death Apep Galaxy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp