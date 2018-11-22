Parents selling off daughters in drought-stricken Afghanistan

By Online Desk

Reeling under a severe drought since April 2018, the people of Afghanistan are facing desperate times, with many leading a hand-to-mouth existence.

According to UN estimates, over 2,75,000 people have been displaced by the drought, with some now going to the extent of selling off their daughters in return for food.

Mamareen, mother of three children, who lost her husband to the war in the country had to sell her 6-year-old daughter for $3,000 (Rs 2,12,118) to buy food for her other children.

Mamareen and the buyer Najmuddin both stay in refugee camps in Herat. Najmuddin said he bought the girl for his 10-year-old son Sher Agha. Speaking to CNN, he felt he had done charity work as Mamareen and her family would now be able to buy food and not die of starvation. The money would be given to her in instalments.

In another case, a man sold his 4-year-old daughter when a moneylender asked for his money back. He said he had no option but to give his daughter away as he had no money. "In some instances, older men marry younger girls, which is normal," he said.

Afghanistan has for long been struggling with internal war and terrorist attacks, leading to a large number of civilian casualties. The drought has made the situation worse, with the failure of crops forcing people to take desperate measures.