Home World

Boko Haram ambushes Nigerian military base, killing up to 70 soldiers

A large cache of arms, ammunition and military equipment were reportedly carted away by Boko Haram fighters during the raid.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image of Boko Haram militants (File | AP)

By UNI

LAGOS: Up to 70 soldiers were killed after Boko Haram gunmen ambushed a military base in restive northeastern Nigeria's Borno state some days ago, a security official told Xinhua Friday.

The deadly attack was carried out by a group of Boko Haram terrorists and targeted the 157 Task Force Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Melete area of Borno, the security source said on condition of anonymity.

Most of the killed soldiers, including a Lieutenant colonel were overrun by the terrorists who came firing mercilessly, the source added, noting that a number of soldiers went missing after the attack.

The casualty figure and details of the attack remained hazy as at Thursday.

An unverified video seen by Xinhua claimed that the figure was 90; others said it was not up to that.

Military spokesmen did not respond to inquiries by our reporters.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and military equipment were reportedly carted away by Boko Haram fighters during the raid.

The Monday evening attack was described as a huge setback for troops fighting to end insurgency.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boko Haram Nigeria attack Nigerian military

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp