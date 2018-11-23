Home World

Death toll from Northern California wildfire climbs to 84

Published: 23rd November 2018

California wildfire

A firefighter battles a fire along the Ronald Reagan Freeway, aka state Highway 118, in Simi Valley, California on Monday. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: The number of fatalities in the devastating Camp Fire in the north of the United States' western state of California rose to 84, official figures showed.

According to the information, published on Facebook by the Butte county fire department on Thursday, the fire, which has been raging since November 8, has been contained by 90 per cent.

The authorities expect full containment by November 30.

The Camp Fire has been dubbed by many as the most destructive blaze in California's history.

The fire burned over 150,000 acres and displaced thousands of people.

Several other major fires have also exploded in California over the past weeks.

California wildfire

