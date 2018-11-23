Home World

WATCH | Car rams into school children, China police say man deliberately targeted students

The 29-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname, Han, ploughed his car into a crowd of children outside a primary school in northeastern city of Huludao.

Published: 23rd November 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

(Screengrab from @humanrightCN)

By PTI

BEIJING: Police in northeastern China say the suspect in a car crash that killed five elementary school students and injured 19 other people deliberately targeted his victims, in what appears to be the latest in a pattern of mass attacks using vehicles.

The 29-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname, Han, ploughed his car into a crowd of children outside a primary school in northeastern city of Huludao.

Security camera footage showed Han swerving into the crowd of children before driving off.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted police Friday saying Han was unemployed and had been quarrelling with his wife.

It said he set a plan to use his car in an attack, but the children had been a random target.

Two similar attacks in recent months killed 13 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
china car accident China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Successive droughts trigger migration in MP’s village
BJP will not succeed in polarising Rajasthan: CP Joshi
Gallery
As Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya turns 32, let us take a look at some of his photos with better half Samantha. (Photo | Naga Chaitanya Instagram)
Here are some amazing snaps of Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha
Chennai has been witnessing pleasant weather and moderate rains since Wednesday the conditions were typical of a monsoon day. IN PIC: Dark clouds loom over the city before showers. (Photo | EPSAshwin Prasath)
Moderate rains leave Chennai roads inundated, Corporation exposed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp