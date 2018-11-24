Home World

Iran President Hassan Rouhani calls Israel a 'cancerous tumor' established by Western countries

Rouhani said the United States cultivates close ties with regional Muslim nations to protect Israel, an apparent reference to Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and the kingdom's Sunni Arab allies.

Published: 24th November 2018 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (File photo | AP)

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called Israel a "cancerous tumour" established by Western countries to advance their interests in the Middle East.

Iran's leaders frequently condemn Israel and predict its demise, but Rouhani, a relative moderate, rarely employs such rhetoric.

Addressing an annual Islamic Unity Conference on Saturday, Rouhani said "one of the ominous results of World War II was the formation of a cancerous tumor in the region."

He went on to refer to Israel as a "fake regime" set up by Western countries.

Iran supports militant groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that are pledged to Israel's destruction.

Iran has never threatened to attack Israel, but has vowed to retaliate if it is attacked.

Israel views Iran as an existential threat.

Rouhani said the United States cultivates close ties with "regional Muslim nations" to protect Israel, an apparent reference to Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia and the kingdom's Sunni Arab allies.

He said bowing to American pressure amounts to "treason."

He added, however, that Iran was prepared to defend Saudi Arabia from "terrorism and superpowers."

"We do consider you as a brother," he said.

"We do consider the people of Mecca and Media our brothers," he added, referring to Islam's two holiest cities, in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran nearly three years ago after Iranian protesters stormed its diplomatic posts in Iran in response the kingdom's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

The two countries support opposite sides in the wars in Syria and Yemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hassan Rouhani Israel cancerous tumour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp