 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urges Muslim unity against 'hostile' US, Israel

He made the remarks at the 32nd International Islamic Unity Conference which kicked off in the capital Tehran earlier in the day.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo | AFP)

By UNI

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for Muslim unity and resistance against what he called "hostile" policies of the United States and Israel.

"Muslims have no way but to remain united in order to achieve victory over the United States and fight its blatant oppression," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Press TV.

Unity and brotherhood among Islamic countries must be assumed as a duty, which could not be achieved through words but requires collective action, Rouhani stressed.

Notably, the Iranian president said his country considers Saudi Arabia as its brother and is prepared to work with the Arab kingdom to resolve issues.

More than 350 foreign guests from 100 countries attended the ongoing International Islamic Unity Conference.

The event is held annually on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in a bid to promote stronger solidarity among Muslims and provide appropriate solutions for their problems.

