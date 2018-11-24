Home World

Israel refuses to sign UN global migration pact due to big migrant influx

A number of countries, including Austria, Hungary and the United States have already abandoned their plans to sign the agreement.

Published: 24th November 2018 06:27 PM

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File photo| AP)

By UNI

ROME: The decision of the Israeli authorities to abandon their plans for signing the UN Global Compact for Migration is explained by the strong influx of migrants to the country, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) forum in Rome.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel decided not to sign the UN Global Compact for Migration and will continue to protect its borders from undocumented migrants.

Israeli Defence Minister resigns; accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of surrendering before Hamas

"In our whole area we are the only attractive country for migrants. And hence that influx that came in from some countries really changed certain Israeli cities. And we do not want to be in a situation when we sign an international charter and then do not live up with it. That's why the prime minister decided that under present situation we are not joining this effort," Edelstein said.

He indicated that migrants who failed to find a shelter in other Middle Eastern countries automatically moved to Israel, which causes resentment of the Israeli authorities.

"If countries will cooperate with Israel and develop technological, agricultural and other cooperation, life will become better.

There will be less migrants at least in our area. Israel has a lot of experience in absorbing, getting migrants. So we are offering our know-how to any country that is dealing with absorbing migrants," Edelstein stated.

The Global Compact for Migration, scheduled to be adopted at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 10-11, represents the international community's attempt to establish a global common approach to all aspects of international migration.

The paper comprises 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional and global levels.

UN Global Compact for Migration Mediterranean Dialogues

