Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to pen book on current political crisis

Sirisena, addressing a public gathering on Friday, said the book will be titled 'My unsuccessful political marriage with Ranil'.

Published: 24th November 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 03:01 PM

Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (File photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, who last month abruptly sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, will write a book on his "unsuccessful political marriage" with the ousted premier.

Sirisena's controversial action on October 26 led to a political crisis in the country with both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa claiming to be the legitimate prime minister.

Wickremesinghe termed his dismissal as invalid and said he still holds a majority in the 225-member Parliament.

Sirisena, addressing a public gathering on Friday, said the book will be titled 'My unsuccessful political marriage with Ranil'.

Sri Lanka police reverse decision to remove top detective Nishantha Silva

"I know that people are criticising me right now. I will tell them to wait until I release my book," the President said. Sirisena claimed that despite his action, he had not been isolated.

"I know that right-thinking people are with me on this battle against the corrupt and the traitors," he added.

Sirisena's announcement came hours after Wickremesinghe's alliance won control of a powerful panel in Parliament, dealing a major blow to him and his prime ministerial appointee Rajapaksa.

Former president Rajapaksa, who ruled Sri Lanka for almost a decade, was unexpectedly defeated by his deputy, Sirisena, in the presidential election in January 2015 with the support from Wickremesinghe's United National Party.

Sri Lankan economy on brink of 'anarchy' due to President Srisena: Ousted Finance Minister

However, the power-sharing arrangement between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe became increasingly tenuous on several policy matters, mainly on economy and security.

The country is witnessing a political stalemate since Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26. Sirisena later dissolved Parliament, almost 20 months before its term was to end, and ordered snap election.

The Supreme Court overturned Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament and halted the preparations for snap polls.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya then ordered a floor test in the 225-member assembly to end the ongoing political crisis, a move which invited the wrath of the government of Rajapaksa.

The United National Front led by Wickremesinghe has already moved three motions of no trust against Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa, however, has refused to step down.

