Home World

One in three women around world experiences physical or sexual violence

For example, women who suffer intimate partner violence are twice as likely to experience depression, and 1.5 times more likely to acquire a sexually transmitted infection.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By UNI

KOLKATA: One in three women around the world experiences physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner.

This makes it the most widespread, but among the least reported human rights abuses.

It is prevalent during times of peace and stability, but risks escalate when a crisis strikes.

While data is scarce, studies indicate that gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies is likely to be devastatingly common.

A recent survey in South Sudan, for instance, found that more than half of women with a current or past intimate partner had experienced physical and/or sexual violence, while close to one-third of women reported sexual violence by a non-partner.

In conflicts, women's bodies too often become battlefields, with violence used to humiliate and oppress.

Risks are amplified because women can be uprooted from their homes, and separated from their usual support networks, while social and legal protection systems are weakened or destroyed.

The short and long-term health consequences of violence for women's health are many and significant.

Women who experience violence are a higher risk of injuries, adverse sexual and reproductive health and mental health consequences.

For example, women who suffer intimate partner violence are twice as likely to experience depression, and 1.5 times more likely to acquire a sexually transmitted infection.

It also has health consequences for their children, and socio-economic impacts on the families, communities and societies.

Children who grow up in families where there is violence may suffer a range of behavioural and emotional disturbances.

These can also be associated with perpetrating or experiencing violence later in life.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
violence against women rape sexual harassment domestic violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp