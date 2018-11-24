One in three women around world experiences physical or sexual violence

By UNI

KOLKATA: One in three women around the world experiences physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner.

This makes it the most widespread, but among the least reported human rights abuses.

It is prevalent during times of peace and stability, but risks escalate when a crisis strikes.

While data is scarce, studies indicate that gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies is likely to be devastatingly common.

A recent survey in South Sudan, for instance, found that more than half of women with a current or past intimate partner had experienced physical and/or sexual violence, while close to one-third of women reported sexual violence by a non-partner.

In conflicts, women's bodies too often become battlefields, with violence used to humiliate and oppress.

Risks are amplified because women can be uprooted from their homes, and separated from their usual support networks, while social and legal protection systems are weakened or destroyed.

The short and long-term health consequences of violence for women's health are many and significant.

Women who experience violence are a higher risk of injuries, adverse sexual and reproductive health and mental health consequences.

For example, women who suffer intimate partner violence are twice as likely to experience depression, and 1.5 times more likely to acquire a sexually transmitted infection.

It also has health consequences for their children, and socio-economic impacts on the families, communities and societies.

Children who grow up in families where there is violence may suffer a range of behavioural and emotional disturbances.

These can also be associated with perpetrating or experiencing violence later in life.