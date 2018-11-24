Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare to move into new royal cottage

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, are preparing to move into their new royal cottage on Queen Elizabeth II's estate in Windsor.

The newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child in the first half of 2019, are to move out of their west London home at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace before the due date and make the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage their family home.

"Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess's office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace," a spokesperson for the couple said.

The location holds fond memories for the couple, who had their wedding party at nearby Frogmore House, following their wedding at St.George's Chapel, Windsor.

The heritage cottage, which has been a favourite royal retreat for many years, is said to be undergoing a multi-million-pound refit for the new family. Until now, Harry and Meghan having been living close to Harry's brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate Middleton, at Nottingham Cottage and were expected to move into one of the larger apartments in the complex.

But they have decided to make Windsor their base.

According to 'The Daily Telegraph', Frogmore Cottage is a sprawling accommodation with a nursery for their baby, a gym and room for a yoga studio, along with 10 bedrooms.

The cottage is currently divided into five units which were previously home to members of the royal staff, but it will now be refurbished into a family home with modern amenities.

It is expected that security at the cottage and its gardens will be significantly stepped up before the royal couple move in.

Previously, the public could walk within yards of the property, which until recently was surrounded by a small fence with a sign reading 'Private'.

Formerly known as Double Garden Cottage, the home is set within Windsor Castle's Home Park and faces the sprawling grounds of Frogmore House, which will become a part of the Windsor tourist trail.

The cottage is not far from Windsor Castle, the Queen's summer residence.

Frogmore House estate is in a peaceful and secluded location, surrounded by 35 acres of lush vegetation and Berkshire countryside.

The estate has its own man-made lake, Frogmore Lake, and is home to the Royal Burial Ground and the tomb of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.