US court dismisses lawsuit over MH370 flight disappearance

So far, several pieces of debris believed to be a part of the disappeared aircraft have been found in the Indian Ocean.

The airliner had retired flight code MH370 after the plane crashed mysteriously on March 8 in southern Indian Ocean | File/AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A US court has rejected the lawsuit filed against Malaysia Airlines and the insurer, Allianz SE and Boeing in connection with the disappearance of flight MH370.

US Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson dismissed the lawsuit saying that the "case is about the unexplained disappearance of a passenger plane operated by Malaysia Airlines as part of its national air carrier fleet following its departure from a Malaysian airport."

According to Sputnik that quoted New Zealand's local media, the judge further added that "litigation in the United States related to the Flight MH370 disaster is inconvenient."

The 61-page ruling came after a lawsuit was filed against the airline, insurer and manufacturer of MH370 on behalf of more than 100 victims.

MH370 disappeared less than an hour after its takeoff on March 8, 2014. The flight, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing had in total 239 people, 227 passengers and 12 crew members, on board.

