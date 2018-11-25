Home World

At least 30 drown in Uganda pleasure boat disaster 

Witnesses claimed the vessel may have been rushed back into service following a renovation in order to take advantage of the profitable end-of-year party season.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ugandan police

Ugandan police carry away a body of one of the victims of a boat which capsized in Lake Victoria near the capital, Kampala, Uganda. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

KAMPALA: Thirty people drowned and more than 60 were feared dead after a pleasure boat sank in Lake Victoria, Ugandan police said Sunday, in the latest such incident on Africa's largest body of water.

"Thirty bodies have been recovered and 27 people rescued," said police spokesperson Zura Ganyana, adding the boat had sunk 150 metres from the lakeshore.

"According to one of the survivors there were more than 90 people on board," said Asuman Mugenyi, director of operations for the Uganda police.

Witnesses claimed the vessel may have been rushed back into service following a renovation in order to take advantage of the profitable end-of-year party season.

The boat carrying nearly 100 revellers sank in bad weather on Saturday in the latest deadly incident to affect passenger boats on Africa's largest lake.

Ugandan divers look up as a helicopter searches for victims of a boat which capsized in Lake Victoria near the capital, Kampala, Uganda, Sunday. ( Photo | AP)

Lawn games at the Mutima Country Resort, close to the capital Kampala, were pushed aside Sunday to make way for an open-air morgue where police collected the bloated bodies of victims.

Boat rides, with drinking, dancing and music, are popular on the lake.

"It's a big party," said Washington Serunjogi, whose sister Justine Namayanja was missing after taking the cruise on Saturday.

"Justine had been on three cruises before and I knew something was wrong yesterday because she always updated her WhatsApp and Facebook with selfies but last night she didn't," Serunjogi said.

Serunjogi said that, like many Ugandans, his sister did not know how to swim.

James Matovo, a 26-year-old youth leader at the Buzindere fish landing site who saw the boat capsize on Saturday evening, said it had been "cold and very windy" when the boat pitched over.

He said that rescue services were slow to respond.

"If people had help earlier so many more people would have survived," Matovo said. Instead, local fishermen went to help. We rushed to help but the passengers couldn't swim and when we got beside them with our boats they grabbed us," he said.

Matovo said some of the rescuers also drowned as a result.

"People kept coming on the fishing boats and (one man) was overwhelmed. He was pulled down and he drowned," he said.

"I've seen a lot of accidents but nothing as bad as this," said Matovo, who -- along with other witnesses -- had recently seen the boat being fixed up.

Richard Kikongo, a local official, described the distinctive boat -- which sported shark-style teeth painted on the bow -- as "not in good condition".

The boat's owner and his wife were among the dead. Mugenyi said overloading and bad weather were likely to blame.

"We expect (the number of passengers) is beyond the capacity of the boat. It was overloaded and unfortunately people were drunk," Mugenyi said.

"We suspect the mechanical condition of the boat and the weather contributed to the sinking," Police spokesman Emilian Kayima said rescue efforts were continuing.

Lake Victoria is the site of many boat disasters. In September, hundreds died when the MV Nyerere passenger ferry sank on the Tanzanian side of Lake Victoria.

With a surface area of 70,000 square kilometres, the oval-shaped lake is roughly the size of Ireland and is shared by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Ferry accidents are not uncommon on the lake and the number of fatalities is often high due to a shortage of life jackets and the fact that many local people cannot swim.

In 1966, more than 800 people lost their lives on Lake Victoria when the MV Bukoba sank off the mainland town of Mwanza, according to the Red Cross.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uganda pleasure boat disaster  Uganda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp