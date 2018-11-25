Home World

First Russia-India strategic dialogue forum to start in St Petersburg

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (File | PTI)

By UNI

ST.PETERSBURG: The first Russia-India Strategic Dialogue discussion platform with the focus on economic ties will start in the Russian city of St.Petersburg on Sunday.

This two-day forum is expected to bring together key business figures and government officials from Russia and India.

The participants are set to discuss the development of bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology and industry.

The main event on the program will be a plenary session with the participation of Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of Indian government's policy think tank NITI Aayog.

The joint Russia-India Trade, Economic, and Investment Cooperation Development Strategy will also be presented during this plenary session, according to Russia's Roscongress Foundation, which is one of the organizers of the event.

The program of the forum will also include five thematic roundtables dedicated to cooperation in transport, agriculture, governmental support for small and medium-sized business, the digital revolution and industrial partnership.

