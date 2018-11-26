Mobile data is faster than WiFi hotspots in these 33 countries

By ANI

LONDON: If you thought WiFi hotspots delivered faster internet in your region, a latest report by OpenSignal indicates that there are 33 countries in the world where the mobile data is faster than the new-age WiFi hotspots.

These countries include multiple African, European, Latin American, and Middle Eastern nations. There is typically an advantage of 10Mbps or more in places such as Australia, Oman, and the Czech Republic, while multi-megabit advantages are seen in places like Austria, Iran, and South Africa, Engadget reported.

In countries such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US, the WiFi has a clear advantage owing to home broadband.

The findings suggest that WiFi may not usually the best when it comes to speedy internet. As the world is preparing to welcome 5G, the problems of the overcrowded networks may finally be resolved.