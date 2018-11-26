Home World

Mobile data is faster than WiFi hotspots in these 33 countries

In countries such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US, the WiFi has a clear advantage owing to home broadband.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

Image used for representational purposes only

By ANI

LONDON: If you thought WiFi hotspots delivered faster internet in your region, a latest report by OpenSignal indicates that there are 33 countries in the world where the mobile data is faster than the new-age WiFi hotspots.

These countries include multiple African, European, Latin American, and Middle Eastern nations. There is typically an advantage of 10Mbps or more in places such as Australia, Oman, and the Czech Republic, while multi-megabit advantages are seen in places like Austria, Iran, and South Africa, Engadget reported.

In countries such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US, the WiFi has a clear advantage owing to home broadband.

The findings suggest that WiFi may not usually the best when it comes to speedy internet. As the world is preparing to welcome 5G, the problems of the overcrowded networks may finally be resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WiFi hotspots Mobile data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp