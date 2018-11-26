Home World

Over 1,600 flights cancelled, 15,000 delayed in US due to bad weather

Meteorologists expect from six to 10 inches of snow in the US Midwest, in some states as much as 12 inches of snow may fall.

Published: 26th November 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Travelers get on a airport train at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

MOSCOW: More than 1,600 flights at US airports have been cancelled and another 15,000 were delayed due to a snowstorm, according to the FlightAware website, which tracks civilian aircraft.

According to the airport, the largest number of flights, 770, were cancelled at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), 187 flights were cancelled at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), 124 flights at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).

According to the CNN broadcaster, 14 million people live in areas where a snow storm has been announced.

Another 20 million residents of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa are warned of strong wind.

Meteorologists expect from six to 10 inches of snow in the US Midwest, in some states as much as 12 inches of snow may fall.

On Monday, the snow storm will move to the country's northeast.

