First Pakistani transgender woman issued a driving license in Islamabad

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani traffic authorities have for the first time in the country's history, issued a driving licence to a transgender woman, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday issued Laila Ali her license on the special directives of Islamabad's police chief who said that she had been driving without a licence for a decade, reports Dawn news.

Ali told Dawn that she spoke to the police chief and informed him of the issues and problems faced by the transgender community in Islamabad, including victimisation by the police.