Home World

Japan mulling purchase of 100 US F-35 stealth fighters: Report

Tokyo is also considering upgrading its helicopter carriers so that they can transport and launch fighter jets, local news agency reported.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

TOKYO:  Japan is considering buying up to 100 F-35 stealth fighters from the US for more than USD 8.8 billion as it seeks to counter China's growing military presence in the region, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

The reported purchase comes as President Donald Trump pushes Japan to buy more military equipment and other US products, pointing to Washington's huge trade deficit with Tokyo.

Japan has already decided to buy 42 F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US and is now considering purchasing as many as 100 more, worth more than one trillion yen (USD 8.8 billion), according to the evening edition of the Nikkei daily.

The cabinet is expected to approve the plan in mid-December when the nation's defence programme guidelines are released, the business daily said.

A defence ministry spokesman declined to confirm the report, saying only: "Everything related to additional purchases is under consideration".

In September, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly told Trump: "Introducing high-spec military equipment, including US equipment, is important to strengthen Japan's defence".

Tokyo is also considering upgrading its helicopter carriers so that they can transport and launch fighter jets, Kyodo News reported, quoting a government source.

The government is looking to upgrade the Izumo, a flat-top destroyer that currently carries helicopters, to a fully fledged aircraft carrier that is critical in the face of China's maritime assertiveness, the local news agency said.

China is deploying its first stealth fighter into military service in the latest milestone highlighting the modernisation of the country's armed forces.

Izumo-class 19,500-tonne carriers -- Japan's largest postwar naval vessels -- are 248 metres (818 feet) long and can carry up to 14 helicopters.

The plan is also expected to be finalised when the guidelines are published next month, it added.

Asked about upgrading the vessels, Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters on Tuesday: "We would like to use them for as many purposes as possible".

The move indicates a shift from Japan's defence-oriented policy, the news agency said.

Under Japan's pacifist constitution, the nation's military has long been restricted to self-defence and the country relies heavily on the US under a bilateral security alliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US stealth fighters F-35 stealth fighters Shinzo Abe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kannada movie icon and former union minister MH Ambareesh (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Actor Ambareesh's Funeral Procession draws thousands together in Bengaluru
Shiv Sena chief  Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | EPS)
Ram Mandir construction gets a push from the VHP rally and Shiv Sena's Chief
Gallery
The capital city of Odisha is all geared up for the grand opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2018. The opening ceremony will carry a central message of 'oneness'. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, music composer AR Rahman, and renowned actor Madhuri Dixit
Hockey World Cup 2018: Bhubaneswar gears up for star-studded grand opening ceremony
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 27, 1947
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp