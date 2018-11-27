Seven killed, four injured as car crashes into bus stop in China

By PTI

BEIJING: Seven people were killed and four others injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in southwest China on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place near Wangchang village at Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan Province, they said. The car suddenly drove onto a sidewalk before hitting the bus stop, killing seven people and injuring four others, the officials said.

The car driver is in police custody and an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tuesday's accident came just five days after a speeding car ploughed into several students crossing a road in front a primary school in China's northeast Liaoning province, killing at least five of them and injuring 18 others.

The driver, a 29-year-old unemployed Liaoning resident, was contemplating suicide "due to quarrels" with his spouse before he drove his car into the children, Xinhua reported.

In September, a driver of an SUV vehicle deliberately crashed into crowds at a busy public square in central China's Hunan province, killing 11 people and injuring 44 others.

The attack injured mostly elderly people who had gathered in the square by the river in Hengdong county.

In February, a van packed with gas tanks and petrol bottles caught fire and ploughed into pedestrians in Shanghai, injuring at least 18 people.

Attacks on general public, especially students, including the kindergarten children by the disgruntled people, were on the rise in different parts of China.