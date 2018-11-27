Home World

Seven killed, four injured as car crashes into bus stop in China

The incident took place near Wangchang village at Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan Province, they said.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEIJING: Seven people were killed and four others injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in southwest China on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place near Wangchang village at Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan Province, they said. The car suddenly drove onto a sidewalk before hitting the bus stop, killing seven people and injuring four others, the officials said.

The car driver is in police custody and an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Tuesday's accident came just five days after a speeding car ploughed into several students crossing a road in front a primary school in China's northeast Liaoning province, killing at least five of them and injuring 18 others.

The driver, a 29-year-old unemployed Liaoning resident, was contemplating suicide "due to quarrels" with his spouse before he drove his car into the children, Xinhua reported.

In September, a driver of an SUV vehicle deliberately crashed into crowds at a busy public square in central China's Hunan province, killing 11 people and injuring 44 others.

The attack injured mostly elderly people who had gathered in the square by the river in Hengdong county.

In February, a van packed with gas tanks and petrol bottles caught fire and ploughed into pedestrians in Shanghai, injuring at least 18 people.

Attacks on general public, especially students, including the kindergarten children by the disgruntled people, were on the rise in different parts of China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China car crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp