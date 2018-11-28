Home World

Afghanistan President Ghani names negotiating team for Taliban peace talks

The Afghan government, Western diplomats and United Nations officials have in recent weeks raised hopes of finally reaching a deal to end the Taliban's 17-year fight.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File | AP)

By PTI

GENEVA: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday announced a 12-person team for prospective peace talks with the Taliban, as the UN renewed calls for direct negotiations between Kabul and the insurgents.

The Afghan government, Western diplomats and United Nations officials have in recent weeks raised hopes of finally reaching a deal to end the Taliban's 17-year fight.

READ| 'Undeclared war' between Afghanistan, Pak must end: Ashraf Ghani

At an international conference on Afghanistan in Geneva, Ghani said his government had "formed a 12-person negotiating team, comprised of both women and men, and led by presidential chief of staff (Abdul Salam) Rahimi".

Ghani also laid out four principles that he said must form the backbone of any agreement, including respect for Afghanistan's constitution and the rejection of interference in domestic affairs by foreign "terrorist" and criminal groups.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who is believed to have held talks with the Taliban in Qatar earlier this month, had been pushing Ghani to announce a team for prospective talks.

Kabul has offered to meet face-to-face with the Taliban without preconditions, but the insurgents have not yet committed to direct negotiations.

In a message read to the conference from UN chief Antonio Guterres, deputy under-secretary general Rosemary A.

DiCarlo said: "We may have a rare opportunity to move to direct peace talks between the Afghan Government and the Taliban".

"We must not miss it. " Ghani said earlier this month it was "not a question of if, but when" an agreement would be reached with the Taliban, while Khalilzad even raised the possibility of a breakthrough before presidential elections in April.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashraf Ghani Taliban peace talks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp