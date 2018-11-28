Home World

Donald Trump to have trilateral meeting with Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe in Argentina

The annual meeting is being attended by leaders of the top 20 economies of the world.

Published: 28th November 2018

US President Donald Trump (R) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe this week on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina, the White House has said.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings Trump would have on the sidelines of the summit in Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1.

However, all eyes are expected to be on two meetings that Trump would have with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Briefing reporters ahead of the G-20 Summit, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday that Trump will meet with Abe, and then the two leaders will meet jointly with Modi.

Trump will also have meetings with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, President Moon Jae-In of South Korea and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

"The president will meet with President Putin and have a working dinner with President Xi," he said.

Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi on the sidelines of the summit.

It would be their fourth meeting in last seven months.

Modi will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Mauricio Macri, the President of Argentina; Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He will also meet the prime ministers of Spain, Jamaica, the Netherlands and the president of the European Union and European Council.

